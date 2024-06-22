Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,855,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,764. The company has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

