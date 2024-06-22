Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after acquiring an additional 585,049 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $979,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

CP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

