Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 4,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
