Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading Up 1.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $170.00. 543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.95.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.