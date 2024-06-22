Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Sells A$149,265.00 in Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Crawford sold 4,815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total value of A$149,265.00 ($98,850.99).

Sayona Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Sayona Mining alerts:

Sayona Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property the North American Lithium project comprises 19 contiguous claims covering an area of 582.31 and one mining lease covering approximately an area of 700 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.