Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

