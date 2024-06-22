Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,292,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after buying an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

