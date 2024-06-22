Sebold Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,653 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,816,000. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $191,961.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 837,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

