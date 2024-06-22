Sebold Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,868 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

