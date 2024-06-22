Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Cigna Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 54,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,056,000 after acquiring an additional 181,385 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $17,405,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.98. 4,076,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.47. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

