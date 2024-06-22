SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.