Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $506,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 34,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. 65,576,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

