Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 4,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.
Shoprite Company Profile
Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.
