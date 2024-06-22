Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24. 4,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Shoprite Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Shoprite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.