Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Up 1.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €171.18 ($184.06) and last traded at €170.34 ($183.16). 1,201,442 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €168.24 ($180.90).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is €175.94 and its 200-day moving average is €171.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

