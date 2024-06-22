SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,581 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

