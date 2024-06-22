SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,728,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,706,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.51.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

