SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

