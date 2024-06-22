SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,845 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1,074.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 177.6% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,068. The company has a market capitalization of $423.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

