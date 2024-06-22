SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $94.35. 7,041,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,353. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

