SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,806. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.