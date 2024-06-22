SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,291 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $501.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The company has a market capitalization of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

