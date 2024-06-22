SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,106,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.