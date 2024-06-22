SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

