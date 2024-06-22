Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 640,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 193,829 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $179.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

