Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

