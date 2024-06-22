SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $59.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $288.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $362,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,556.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

