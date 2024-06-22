Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $12.01 on Monday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 43.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after buying an additional 4,525,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,248 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,830,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600,600 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

