Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Shares Down 0.2%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.34. 4,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

