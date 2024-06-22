Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,082 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $598,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,882,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 117,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,604,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,648,000 after purchasing an additional 172,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 497,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

