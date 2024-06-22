Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,393.6% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 411,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,434,000 after acquiring an additional 383,638 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.43. 1,060,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $113.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

