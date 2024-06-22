Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 474 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 5,405,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

