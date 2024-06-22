Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

