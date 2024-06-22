Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius restated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

