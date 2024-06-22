Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,911 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LUV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,061,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.