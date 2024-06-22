SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000.

SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,215. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

