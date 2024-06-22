SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Lessened by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $28.87 during trading hours on Friday. 550,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,326. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

