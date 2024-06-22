SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,534,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 33,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,301. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

