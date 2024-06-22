Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $155.21

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.21 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 185.30 ($2.35). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 7,463,838 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.19) to GBX 199 ($2.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6,163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

