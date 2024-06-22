SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.88) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.76).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 147.90 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 267 ($3.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($94,027.95). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,133 shares of company stock worth $7,424,928. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

