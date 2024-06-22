Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $3.70 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $104.02 million and $3.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,275.04 or 1.00027024 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012316 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00076113 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,885,666,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02701451 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $5,428,169.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

