Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Stepan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCL opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,568,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $12,869,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.