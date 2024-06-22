STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.63% of STERIS worth $139,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in STERIS by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,687,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.5 %

STE stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.12. 832,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,017. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day moving average is $220.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

