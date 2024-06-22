Sterling Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Chevron by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,554,000 after buying an additional 159,664 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

CVX stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

