Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,023,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,570,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.