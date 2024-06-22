Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.31. 276,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,517. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

