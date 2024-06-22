Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of CCJ opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. Cameco has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $61,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cameco by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,180,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,714,000 after acquiring an additional 850,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

