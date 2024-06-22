StockNews.com Downgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE FL opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.