StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

