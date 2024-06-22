StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
