StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

