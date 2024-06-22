StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

